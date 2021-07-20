PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,567 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

