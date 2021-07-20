PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

