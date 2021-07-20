PDT Partners LLC Has $446,000 Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clarus worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clarus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $856.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

