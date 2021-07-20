PDT Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

AGRO opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.