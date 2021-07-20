PDT Partners LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,588 shares of company stock worth $865,278 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

