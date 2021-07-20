PDT Partners LLC Sells 8,377 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 49.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,528 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

