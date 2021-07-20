Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250,719 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $225,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

FOLD stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and have sold 112,596 shares valued at $1,129,525. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.