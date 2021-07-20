Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

