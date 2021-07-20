Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

