Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.