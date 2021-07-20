Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

