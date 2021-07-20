Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PYNKF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

