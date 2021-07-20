PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 34,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,967. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

