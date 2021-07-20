Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,296 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,296 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CPI Aerostructures were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of CVU opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.