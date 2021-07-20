Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.87.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Insiders sold a total of 25,312,095 shares of company stock worth $586,272,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.