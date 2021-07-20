Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Insiders sold a total of 25,312,095 shares of company stock worth $586,272,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.