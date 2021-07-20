Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,870 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,182,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

