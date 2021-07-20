Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Sells 23,835 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,835 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Watford worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Watford by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Watford by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Watford by 1,444.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 165,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watford by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTRE remained flat at $$34.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 259,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

