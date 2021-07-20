Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-$6.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.76-5.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $4,163,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.