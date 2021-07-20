Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Phunware also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

PHUN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

