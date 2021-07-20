PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period.

Shares of PMX opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

