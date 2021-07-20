Piper Sandler Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

