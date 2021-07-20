PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,582,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

