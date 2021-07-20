PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.35 million and $4.44 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

