PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

