Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $17.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.