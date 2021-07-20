Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

