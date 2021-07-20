Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1,616.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

