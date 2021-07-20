Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 285.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Diodes were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,103. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

