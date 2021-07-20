Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $568.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

