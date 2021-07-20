Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $936.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $2,174,813.06. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

