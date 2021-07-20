Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

