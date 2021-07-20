PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in June

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PBTHF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

