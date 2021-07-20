Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.51. The company had a trading volume of 364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,377. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

