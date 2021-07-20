Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POOL stock opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $478.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

