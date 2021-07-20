Porvair plc (PRV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on August 27th

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.75 ($8.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 573.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

