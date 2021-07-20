Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,064.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $496,083.07 and approximately $24,064.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00008356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

