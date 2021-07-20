PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,415. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

