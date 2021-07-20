PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

