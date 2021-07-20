PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PQ Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 332,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

