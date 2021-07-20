PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PQG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

