Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

POAI stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

