Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 18.34% of Frank’s International worth $148,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frank's International alerts:

NYSE FI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.