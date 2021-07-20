Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $152,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

