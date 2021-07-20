Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $157.75 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.87% of Arvinas worth $157,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

