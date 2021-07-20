Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 175.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $145,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Albemarle stock opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

