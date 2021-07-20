Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1,159.8% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,354,000 after acquiring an additional 452,392 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Gebbia bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,040,714 shares of company stock valued at $434,986,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Airbnb stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

