Profund Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

