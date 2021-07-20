Profund Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

