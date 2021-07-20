Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

