Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $290,794.14. Insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

